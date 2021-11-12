Obituaries in Camdenton, MO | Lake Sun Leader

David M Lee, age 70

Obituary Send Flowers

David M Lee, age 70, of Sunrise Beach, MO passed away Friday, November 5th, 2021. He was born November 8th, 1950 in Kansas City, KS.

He was preceded in death by mother Betty Turner (Bree), father Thomas Lee, step-brother Tom Knox, and first wife Gail Looks Twice.

David was survived by wife Sandra Lee, brother Stephen Lee, sister Patricia Bergmann (Lee), children C'Lista Lee, Adam Lee, Jennifer Lee, Jesse Ray, and Kendra Muir (Lee), along with many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

He graduated in 1969 from Versailles High School and joined the Air Force from 1971-1975, stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD. Throughout his early professional life, Dave was a painter, stay-at-home dad, chef, worked in oil fields, and even worked with alligators. Oh the stories he had! He later settled into local factory work including Dixon Ticonderoga, Electrovert, and Modine Manufacturing.

Throughout his life he enjoyed painting, playing guitar, smoking meats, and keeping up with his stocks and current events. He loved his family and worked hard to provide for them. He will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.