Obituaries in Camdenton, MO | Lake Sun Leader

Donald "Don" Lee Gaines, M.D., 87

Donald "Don" Lee Gaines, M.D., 87, of Brentwood, TN, passed from this life on October 14, 2021. He is survived by daughter, Susan Elizabeth Adams; sons, David Lee, Robert Michael, Andrew Donald (Katina) and Edward Eric Gaines; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Don grew up in Camdenton, MO, near Lake of the Ozarks. Known as "Shorty" Gaines, Don was the point guard and last survivor of the five starters for his Camdenton High School basketball team that went to the Missouri Sub-Regional Tournament several consecutive years.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee in 1958, and subsequently joined the US Air Force Reserve as a flight surgeon. Don went on to study at the University of Minnesota and specialized in orthopedic surgery and the treatment of scoliosis and the insertion of Harrington Rods in the back to prevent further curvature of the spine. He served as Chief of Staff at Donelson Hospital and Summit Hospital.

A private service will be held for Don and Alice in the garden at the Brentwood United Methodist Church on Friday, October 22, 2021, where they will be interred in the Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brentwood United Methodist Church, the Nashville Humane Association, or to the charity of your choice.

For a full obituary and online guestbook go to AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.