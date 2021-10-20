Obituaries in Camdenton, MO | Lake Sun Leader

Roger Alan Courtney, 71

Roger Alan Courtney, 71, of Camdenton, Missouri, formerly of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at his winter home in Florida.

Roger was born on February 26, 1950, in Keokuk, the son of Stanley and Marion (Robertson) Courtney. He graduated from Keokuk High School in 1968, and received his bachelor’s degree in Psychology at Missouri Western State in 1972. On May 17, 1995, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Rhonda Sue Kraus in Clinton, Missouri. She survives.

Roger was employed at Keokuk Steel Castings for over 30 years, starting his career as a supervisor and retiring as the CEO. He enjoyed spending his free time golfing, duck hunting and fishing. Most of all he loved fishing with his grandchildren and teaching them how to catch “The Big One”. Roger lived life to the fullest. Roger will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of life and his love for his family.

Roger is survived by his wife Rhonda Sue Courtney of Camdenton, Missouri; four children: Matt (Sarah) Courtney of Maywood, Missouri, Hilary (Aaron) Bartlett of Fredrick, Illinois, Amy Courtney of Keokuk, Iowa, and Andrew (Angie) Courtney of Keokuk; seven grandchildren: Gavin, Colin and Alec Courtney of Maywood, Missouri, Bryson Bartlett of Fredrick, Illinois, and Noah, Gabbi and Max Courtney of Keokuk, Iowa; his brother Ron (Mary Lou) Courtney of Trinity, Florida; and his nephew David Courtney of Trinity, Florida.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents and his son Adam.

Roger’s life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 10:30 am on Friday, October 22, 2021, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk, Iowa, with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 2 to 7 pm, with family meeting friends from 4 to 7 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the donor’s choice.

