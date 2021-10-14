Robert J. “Bob” Barr, 70

Robert J. “Bob” Barr, 70, of Osage Beach, MO, formerly of Marshall, died Monday, October 11, 2021, at Kansas City Hospice House.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Marshall with Fr. Christopher Aubuchon as Celebrant and Deacon Terry Reibenspies as Concelebrant. Memorial visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Barr Grandchildren Beneficiary Account or American Cancer Society in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.

Born June 20, 1951, in Marshall, Bob was the son of the late Clarence J. Barr and Marie Wittman Barr. He attended Mercy High School, until its closing, and then graduated from Marshall High School in 1969. Following graduation, Bob attended Central Missouri State University and earned his business degree in 1973.

On June 1, 1974, he married Renee M. Reibenspies who survives of the home. Bob’s career was spent in the banking industry and he retired from Wood & Huston Bank in Marshall on May 31, 2017. He was a member of the Rotary Club in Marshall where he had served as president and other offices and received the Paul Harris Award several times.

Bob’s faith was an integral part of his life. He was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church where he served on the finance committee as well as other committees. When their children started school at St. Peter, he became very active in coaching various sports as well as helping to found the St. Peter Athletic Association in the early 1990’s.

He was also instrumental in founding the St. Peter School Foundation in 2009 and served as treasurer of the foundation for many years after its inception. Bob also helped develop athletic activities for the youth of Marshall. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a 4th degree Knight. Following his retirement, Bob and Renee moved to Osage Beach and became members of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

In addition to his wife, Renee; he is survived by three children, Tyler R. Barr (Laura) of Lee’s Summit, Erin C. Gagnon (Brian) of Osage Beach and Kayla A. Rana (Mario) of Surprise, AZ; six grandchildren: Nolan, Sawyer and Emory Barr, Elaina and Lydia Gagnon, and Mia Rana; five siblings: Carol Wolfe (Ted) of Marshall, Paul Barr (Maria) of Edmond, OK, Cathy J. Lynch (Dennis) of Blue Springs, Mark Barr (Tina) of Blue Springs and Lisa McSparin (Brett) of Blue Springs; as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marie Barr; and a brother-in-law, Chuck Lynch.