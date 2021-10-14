Obituaries in Camdenton, MO | Lake Sun Leader

Melissa Lynne Gunn, 40

Melissa Lynne Gunn was born on Feb. 28, 1981 to David and Bettina Gunn who resided in Climax Springs, Missouri. Melissa attended grade school and high school in Climax Springs as well. She was a great cheerleader, baseball player and singer in high school. After graduation she traveled, worked and played.

Her son, McKinley Ryan Gunn was born November of 2004 and her daughter, Annabelle Grace Gunn was born January of 2016.

Melissa lived in many different places over her lifetime but was living in Camdenton, Missouri. with her daughter Annabelle at the time of her passing.

Melissa made a profession of faith as a child and was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Climax Springs, Missouri for many years.

Melissa truly loved being with her children & friends and enjoyed spending time outdoors, creating jewelry, collecting art and antiques and writing songs & poetry. She also really adored every pet she had, from lizards to cats and dogs. She also loved singing harmony with her mom and her friends.

Melissa worked for her father at his Marina on the lake every summer for years and really liked meeting customers and working on the dock. She was very outgoing; raising her was a joy and a daily surprise. She had a mind of her own and was very intelligent, and loving.

She was a champion of the underdog and her biggest desire was to open a beautiful home for women who desperately needed a place to live and some tender loving care, somewhere they would be cared for and understood. She was on the verge of starting to make it happen when she left this world to spend eternity in heaven with God. She will be missed so deeply by her dad, mom and brothers and her two children.

No one who met Melissa will ever forget her! She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home.