Janice (Jann) Taylor English, daughter of the late Elmore & Ida (Byard) Taylor, born August 28, 1944, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her life partner and three daughters at the age of 77 on September 15, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her life partner, Ed Dyer of the home; three daughters, Jenese (Wayne) Garland of Fairfax, Virginia, Jenette (Phil) English of Osage Beach, Missouri and Jennifer (Jeff) Poore of New Franklin, Missouri; four grandchildren, Aaron, Sydney, Alex and Jenna (Malik); and one great-grandchild, Espen; two sisters, Sharon Columbus and Gayel Taylor. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, many friends and her beloved pup, Dinky.

She grew up and attended school in California and in 1976 she moved to Missouri with her family. In her employment, she loved working as a baker and for the Missouri Conservation Department in Camdenton. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, playing scrabble with Ed, babysitting the grands and any time she could spend with her daughters. She was a faithful member of her Owl Group, Bird Group and Lake Area Storm Spotters (L.A.S.S). She loved to feed and watch birds in her yard and have backyard conversations with her friend, Doris.

In her life she was a candle maker, plant enthusiast, made beautiful crafts and loved and cared for her flowers and many pets of all kinds. Later in life, she enjoyed her month-long trips to Minnesota to be with her sister Sharon and sitting on the porch with Ed; these were highlights in the last few years.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Blake, Denise, Colleen, Gussie, Jeremy, Riley, Jennifer and all the amazing Hospice Compassus Team.

Please join us for a time of fellowship and celebration at Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home on Saturday, October 9, 2021. A visitation will take place from 3:00-4:00 p.m. in the funeral home followed by a celebration of life at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Dogwood Animal Shelter and left with or mailed to Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, 15 clint Ave, Camdenton, MO 65020.