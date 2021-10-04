Danny Ervin, 41

Daniel “Danny” Ervin, son of Sam Ervin and Lori Duke Maguire, was born June 21,1980 in Kansas City, Missouri. He departed this life on September 30, 2021, at his home in Camdenton, Missouri at the age of forty-one.

Danny was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gary Duke and his paternal grandparents, Billy & LaDonna Ervin.

He is survived by his mother, Lori Maguire & her husband Charlie of Camdenton; his father, Sam Ervin of Kansas City; two sons, Landen and Matthew Ervin of Camdenton; his older brother, Scott (Nikki) Ervin of Pleasant Hill, younger brother Michael (Tess) Ervin of Kansas City; his baby sister, Jessica Ervin of Camdenton; and his maternal grandmother, Sharon Duryea of Camdenton. He also leaves behind a niece, Hailey, and three nephews Ryan, Jack, and Levi; additional relatives and many, many friends. He also leaves behind a very special love, Michele Uyanib of Dumaguete City, Philippines.

Danny spent his elementary and middle school days in Kansas City, Missouri before the family moved to their home in Camdenton. He would later graduate from Camdenton High School in the Class of 1998. After graduation Danny joined the workforce in the construction field. Throughout his life he was involved in all phases of the construction trade, even owning his own excavating business for a number of years. Most recently he worked as an electrician with Catalyst Electric.

In his spare time Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing, and preparing smoked meats. But most importantly spending time with his family, especially his sons, Landen and Matthew.

Danny was dedicated to a life devoted to Christ and was a member of the Rock House Church in Linn Creek, Missouri.

He was a loving and caring father, son, brother, neighbor, and friend. We celebrate his life and his accomplishments and will treasure the memories he created with his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Danny's honor at 11am on Thursday Oct. 7th, at Where the Creeks Meet, located on Happy Hollow Rd. Montreal, MO 65591.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.