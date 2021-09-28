Amy Lale Luebbering, 74

Amy Lale Luebbering of Jefferson City, Missouri formerly of Laurie, Missouri lost her fight with cancer on September 24, 2021. She died peacefully in her home surrounded by family at the age of 74.

She was born in Odessa, Missouri, on February 14, 1947, the middle daughter of Catherine and Lee Edward Lale.

Amy was an English teacher at Helias Catholic High School for 15 years.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ben Luebbering; her children, Angela and Greg Bonine and Jay and Cathy Luebbert; stepchildren, Ben Jr. and Diana Luebbering, Lesa and Tyler Jenkins, Gary and Rebecca Luebbering, Linda Luebbering and Morris Munsen, Jim and Beth Luebbering, Tom and Sara Luebbering; sisters, Leanna Thompson and Valerie Maylaben; in-laws, Richard Luebbering, Larry (Mary Jane) Luebbering, Andrew (Pat) Luebbering, Mary Ann (Robert) Reinhardt, Agnes Scott, Flora (Stanley) Stafford, Rose (Mike) Mertens, and Alice (Ken) Wolters; and sisters-in-law, Lynn Luebbering and Joanie Luebbering. She was the loving grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her in-laws: Norbert Luebbering, Al Luebbering, and Lorraine Luebbering.

She loved to travel, has visited five continents, and spent summers in Colorado and winters in Mexico. She enjoyed clogging, pickleball, hiking, swimming, sewing, poetry, and many other adventures. She was a volunteer in vacation bible school. Amy improved the lives of everyone she met and knew no strangers. She was a devoted servant of God and others.

Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie, Missouri.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie, Missouri.

Burial will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Laurie, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Unbound.org, a charitable organization that Amy and Ben have supported to sponsor children to assist in lifting them out of poverty.

Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Those wishing to email tributes or condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.