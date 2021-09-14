Pamela “Pam” K. Stephan, 64

Pamela “Pam” K. Stephan, 64, passed away unexpectedly on September 8, 2021, at home. She was a loving wife, aunt, sister and “grand-mo” to her great nieces and nephews. She had a very special bond with her great-niece, Brooke. Pam was born on April 24, 1957 in Sioux City, Iowa. Her parents were Scott and Beverly Phelps of Sioux City. Pam married Dan Stephan on February 9, 1985 and resided in Sioux City for a period of time before moving to Indiana and ultimately settling in Lake Ozark, Missouri for over 20 years.

Pam, along with her husband Dan, were active members of their church, where Pam worked for several years as the church office manager. After Pam’s retirement, she remained an active member in the church, gospel gardeners, and more recently her service work with Boaz, the emotional support dog. When Pam wasn’t at the church, she loved lunch dates with her friends, learning new crafts to keep up with “grandchildren”, reading and gardening. She and Dan loved to host all family and friends at their home. This summer, they hosted the annual Family Reunion. They enjoyed their trips to Maui and most recently Gulf Shores. They were looking forward to a trip to the Black Hills with family to see the Buffalo Roundup.

Pam and her husband Dan entered eternal life together on September 8, 2021. She is survived by her sisters and brother, Kim Blaeser (Dave), Nancy Knudsen (Barry), Toby Varvais, Vicky Greening (Paul), Hal Skillin (Dawn), her niece and nephews, Ben Blaeser (Sarah), Nate Blaeser (Alisha), Kendra Armistead (Jeff) and Braden Knudsen (Zoe) and many grand nieces and nephews.

A visitation with the family and memorial service will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Christ the King Lutheran Church located at 1700 Bagnell Dam Blvd in Lake Ozark Missouri. Visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m., with a memorial service at 10 a.m. A fellowship luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1700 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049. The memorials will be directed to Comfort Dog Ministry, Hope House and other church missions Pam and Dan supported.

