Daniel “Dan” H. Stephan, 74

Daniel “Dan” H. Stephan, 74, of Kaiser, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 unexpectedly at home at the age of 74. He was a loving husband, uncle, brother and friend.

Dan was born on March 27, 1947, in Winchester, Kansas to Eugene and Jacqueline (Beauquesne) Stephan of Nortonville, Kansas. Dan married Pam Phelps on February 9, 1985 and they resided in Sioux City for a period of time before moving to Indiana and ultimately settling in Lake Ozark, Missouri for over 20 years.

Dan was a very talented carpenter/contractor in the area for many years. He, along with his wife Pam, were active members of their church, where Dan was a volunteer for many projects where he could use his many construction talents. After his retirement, he remained an active volunteer in the church working on the church, the pastors’ homes and Hope House, a service affiliated with the church that provided a food pantry, emergency assistance and a thrift store. When Dan wasn’t working on a church project, he was busy with many projects at home. With Pam, Dan loved to host all family and friends at their home. Many Thanksgiving weekends found their home filled with Stephan family members. They enjoyed travel, including trips to Maui and most recently Gulf Shores. They were looking forward to a trip to the Black Hills with family to see the Buffalo Roundup.

Dan and his wife Pam entered eternal life together on September 8. He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Stephan, mother, Jacqueline (Beauquesne) Stephan and a niece Whitney Stephan. Survivors include brothers, Dennis (Judy), Maurice (Debra), and Lauren (Leslie), nieces, Melissa Gearhardt (Jevon), Ashley Blank (Daniel), Amanda Cox (husband Nicholas), and Sydney Wise (Alex), nephews Matthew Stephan and Taylor Stephan (Macy) and several grand nephews and nieces.

Daniel earned a Bachelors Degree in 1969 from Emporia State University (formerly Kansas State Teachers College). He also served honorably in the United States Air Force.

A visitation with the family and memorial service will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Christ the King Lutheran Church located at 1700 Bagnell Dam Blvd in Lake Ozark Missouri. Visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m., with a memorial service at 10 a.m. A fellowship luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1700 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049. The memorials will be directed to Comfort Dog Ministry, Hope House and other church missions Pam and Dan supported.

Arrangements are under the direction of Millard Family Cremation & Funeral Center, 902 East North Street, Eldon, Missouri 65026 (573) 392-3351. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.