Cecil Clay Phillips of Springfield, MO, born in Iberia and grew up in Brumley, MO, passed away Saturday August 28, 2021, in Lake St. Louis SSM Hospital at age 88.

Funeral ceremony and burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with Military honors. A widow to Phyllis (Tingley) Phillips of Mulberry, KS for 29 years. He was married 38 years to former wife Eva (Irwin) Phillips of Iberia, MO.

He leaves behind Teresa (Phillips) Werchow of Bourbon, Kimberly Clay Phillips of Harvester, Robin (Phillips) Wallace of NC, Jeffrey Todd and Lynn (Bruno) Phillips of O’Fallon, Dawn (Phillips) and Richard Reeder of St. Charles, Kenda (Phillips) and the late David Curativo of St. Charles. 1 late grandchild Sgt. Brandon Wallace, 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Son to the late Arthur and Beulah (Meredith) Phillips of Brumley. The late Brother Harold Phillips of Brumley and his family. Sister Sandra Joy Spratt of Eldon, Nephews Sheldon and wife Natsuko Spratt. Jeremy and Sheri Spratt. Cousins and friends of his hometown in Brumley Jim Witt and Gaylord McDaniel. Swinging Bridges and the creek hold a special childhood memory for him with friends. Graduated 1950 School of the Osage Lake Ozark, MO.

Liberal Arts Degree from University of MO Columbia. Mizzou Alumni. Cecil served in the US Navy aboard the USS Princeton CV 37, CVA-10 Aircraft Carrier during Korean War 1951-1955. Remained until 1959. Parachute specialist with Aircrew survival skills. He would pack parachutes for the planes to land on the carrier. He was brave enough to jump out of planes with the parachute he packed himself. Served on the USS Yorkton, USS Boxer and USS Kearsarge. Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense, Korean Service, United Nations, Good Conduct, China Service. Served in MO Air National Guard Lambert St. Louis. He even invented a special tool for parachute packing and received recognition for invention of the tool while serving in the MO Air Nat Guard.

Worked as Highway inspector for MoDOT, Civilian Retiree ATCOM Department of Army configuration manager for the Chinook Helicopter. Helped secure borders of Mexico while in CA and AZ as a Military police with the US Army. Retired US Airforce. Severed “20 good years.” Served three branches: Navy, Army, Retired Airforce. A Veteran of Foreign Wars. If another Korean Veteran would thank him, he would say, “we made it home in one piece!” He hitchhiked 37 states in uniform and was met with respect to get to his next destination. Cecil helped maintain the security of the nation during a critical time in history with a devotion to duty and a spirit in keeping with the proud tradition of the military service. He maintained an active interest in the armed services until retirement. As he would say when we were leaving, “Go with God!”

Services were held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri. Cecil was laid to rest in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.