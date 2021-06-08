Natalie Louise Koch, 47

Obituary

Natalie Louise Koch was born on May 21, 1974 to James Dollar of Bloomsdale, Missouri and Karen Work of Perryville, Missouri. She peacefully passed away at her home in Lake Ozark on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Natalie was 47 years old.

Natalie graduated from Ste. Genevieve High School in the class of 1992. Natalie was married to the love of her life, Kelly David Koch in 1992. They had two children together, Garrett and Gavin.

Natalie followed her life-long passion for dance as a dance studio owner and instructor for 27 years.

Natalie had many hobbies including hunting and teaching dance. She also enjoyed being with nature and going out on the boat. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was the best grandma ever. Natalie had an infectious smile and personality. She was friendly to all, caring, and outgoing. She was also selfless and generous. Natalie was gifted with children and charismatic.

Natalie is survived by her husband Kelly of the home; children Gavin (Riley) Koch of Beloit, Kansas and Garrett (Tomi) Koch of Glen Carbon, Illinois; as well as 4 grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews.

Natalie was preceded in death by her grandfather Jack Dollar; sister Lesley Schumacher; and grandparents Richard and Janet Work.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Four Seasons Community building off Horseshoe Bend Rd. at: 36 Vintage Dr., Village of Four Seasons, MO 65049, with the dress code being casual. The Celebration of Life is a visitation, no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Super Sam Foundation at www.supersamfoundation.com.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.