Ivor Bernard Morris, 88

Obituary

Ivor Bernard Morris, 88, of Camdenton, Missouri passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

Ivor was born September 22, 1932 in the State of Virginia to Roland and Alice (McBride) Morris.

Ivor was married to the love of his life Judy Marx on December 20, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. They shared 66 wonderful years before his passing.

Ivor was a man of humor and generosity. He was kind and caring. Most of all, he valued his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He loved his family and enjoyed all the time they spent making memories together or teaching them the value of life and how to be productive people. Ivor spent 40 years owning and running restaurants. In his career he owned 9 different restaurants all over the country. Before his restaurant career, he took pride in the fact that he served his country during the Korean War as a radio operator for the United States Marines. In his free time, he loved to play golf and he enjoyed being outdoors. He loved working on the properties of land he owned and creating different trails for him and his family to explore God’s creation. He loved doing landscaping work and keeping the yard nice. Everyone that met Ivor loved him as a genuine guy. He will be missed by his family and friends. His legacy will live on in the lives of his family and the people he touched.

He is survived by his wife Judy Morris of the home; his children Mark Morris (Nanci) of Camdenton, Missouri, Ward Morris (Barb) of Camdenton, Missouri, Sherry Morris (Bob Lada) of Camdenton, Missouri, Michelle Bauer (Steve) of Grain Valley, Missouri, and Joe Morris (Laura) of Nixa, Missouri; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; his sister Patricia Weaver of Virginia; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Roland and Alice Morris; his brother Carl Morris; and his sisters Helen Bridge and Alice Ann Glaude.

His Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 2:00 – 5:00 pm at Lake Valley Country Club, C.C, 367 Blair Ave., Camdenton, Missouri 65020.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.