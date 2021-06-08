Annita M Watts, 82

Obituary

Graveside services for Annita M Watts, 82, Camdenton Missouri, will be held at 1 pm Saturday, June 12, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Lawrence Kansas.

Annita died Thursday, June 3, surrounded by family, in Eudora Kansas.

She was born December 31, 1938 in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of Alexander and Minna Phannenstiel. She attended high school in Denver, Colorado and earned her degree from Loretta Heights, also in Denver.

A current resident of the Camdenton, Missouri area, Mrs. Watts previously lived in St Louis and worked as the Assistant Director of Personnel at St Joseph Hospital in Kirkwood, Mo. Annita was active in her parish, St Anthony’s of Camdenton, Mo and was a talented quilter. An avid entertainer, she also enjoyed spending long hours in her sewing room, and creating handsewn items for her family and friends.

She married John Watts on May 28, 1983. They resided in the Kirkwood, Missouri area until their move to Camdenton, Mo in 1993. John survives of the home.

Other survivors include a daughter, Denise Snodgrass, of Lawrence, Kansas, a step son, John Watts of Wentzville, Mo and a step daughter, Cindy Watts of St Louis. She had 6 grandchildren.

