William Robert (Bob) Dickemann, 91

Obituary

William Robert (Bob) Dickemann, 91, of Camdenton, MO, died on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Born in Goldmen, MO to the late Eleanor Sofia and William Andrew, he grew up in Crystal City working at the PPG Glass Company. While serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, he married Marion L. (Celine) Linderer, September 3, 1951 in CA. After an honorary discharge, they returned to Crystal City where Bob again worked at PPG. They made the “best decision ever” in 1958 and moved to the Lake of the Ozarks while purchasing a fishing resort that was eventually named Red Bird Resort, all with having 4 kids under 5 years old. Together they ran the resort for the next 27 years. Upon retirement, they continued living in Camdenton at the resort, which is now enjoyed by their family.

While running the resort, Bob purchased Blair Distribution in 1974 and ran this business for numerous years. He also managed a Kraft Cash and Carry in Camdenton. One of his favorite jobs was driving vehicles for the Ford Dealership along with his buddies. During the off-season, Bob and Celine would RV to Texas and Florida. His hobbies included car collecting, boating, and golf.

Bob was a founding member of the Lake Valley Country Club and Knights of Columbus. He was also a Camdenton School Board member for 8 years.

He is survived by the love of his life, Celine, who was married to Bob for almost 70 years, sons William Andre (Cindy), Robert Kent (Jorja), and Kerry Jo (fiancé Rhonda); daughters Renee (Kirk) Woolfolk and D’Ann (Brad) Karr; 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Orval and Glen, and a sister, Hazel.

A celebration of his life will take place at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Camdenton, Missouri on Thursday June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., visitation is scheduled from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM, at the church. Followed by a luncheon at the church.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at Lake Memorial Cemetery Veterand Wall Thursday June 3, at 2:30 p.m.

All memorial donations are recommended to St. Anthony Catholic Church and can be mailed to Hedges-Scott Funeral Home PO Box 49Camdenton, MO.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home Camdenton, Missouri.