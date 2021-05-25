Donnie Lee Briggs Sr., 75

Obituary

Donnie Lee Briggs Sr., 75, of New Bloomfield passed away at his home on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

He was born in Loma Linda, California on July 7, 1945 to the late Nelson O. Briggs and the late Jean (Aaron) Briggs.

On October 14, 1975, Donnie was united in marriage to Deborah (Middendorf) Briggs who survives his passing.

Donnie was proud to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He later worked as a farrier from 1976 until 2008 and as a bus driver for Camden County RIII for 17 years. His hobbies included blacksmithing and barbequing.

Donnie is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah; sons, Donnie Lee Briggs Jr. (Sharon) of Sierra Blanca, Tx., Ronnie Lyn Briggs (Sheri) of Las Vegas, Nv., and Michael Wayne Briggs (Tonya) of Lake Ozark; daughter, Donna Ann Briggs Dean (Robbie) of New Bloomfield; brothers, Stanley Steffan (Steffanie) of Palm Springs, Ca., Carey Steffan (Julie) of Sacramento, Ca., and Terry Steffan (Denise) of Sacramento, Ca; sister, Mary Briggs Greenup (Jim) of Rogersville, Mo.; twelve grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by daughter, Jean Briggs; and brother, Larry Briggs.

No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.