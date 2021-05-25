David “Sparky” Sparkman, 77

Obituary

David “Sparky” Sparkman, age 77, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at his home in Lake Ozark.

David was born November 18, 1943 in Springfield, Missouri, the son of Guy Sparkman and Cletus Ramsey.

David graduated from Republic High School in 1961. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked for McDonnell Douglas during the Gemini Project. In 1970, he moved to the Lake Area and began work for the Lodge of Four Seasons. He was later a manager at the Inn at Grand Glaze, where he fished with Stan Musial and Dick Musial. He also worked at Port Arrowhead Marina as a salesman for 20 years. David enjoyed boating and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

David is survived by his son James Sparkman and wife Kelly of Republic, Missouri; sister Rose Marie Poyner of Bolivar, Missouri, and many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his father Guy Sparkman and his mother Cletus Ramsey.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at JB Hooks Restaurant in Lake Ozark, Missouri. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.