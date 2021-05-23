Steven Baade, 77

Obituary

Steven Baade, age 77, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Windsor Estates in Camdenton, Missouri.

Steven was born July 18, 1943 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Marvin and Opal (Kuehn) Baade.

Steven proudly served his country in the United States Army and served 2 tours in the Vietnam War. He was a family man and loved to read. He was a business man in Camdenton and owned Value Tires for 20 years. He was friendly to everyone and made friends easily.

Steven is survived by his children Ben Baade of Rolla, Missouri, Mark Baade of Waterloo, Nebraska, Molly Baade of Camdenton, Missouri, and Joy Baade of Waterloo, Nebraska; 1 grandchild Isabel Torrez-Baade; sister Lori Jones of Superior, Colorado; and many other relatives and friends.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents Marvin Baade and Opal Ingwerson, step-father Ivan Ingwerson, and sister Susan Johnson.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 pm prior to services at the funeral home.

Military honors will follow the service.

Memorial donations are suggested to the family.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.