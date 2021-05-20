Roberta “Bobbie Jo” Bradley, 83

Obituary

Roberta “Bobbie Jo” Bradley, 83, of Edmond, OK passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. She was born on January 19, 1938 in Beatrice, Nebraska to Joseph Dayle Marr and Evalyn Weigel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Marvin (Butch) Marr and her husband of 64 years William Bradley, who passed away on Feb 27th, 2021.

She is survived by her twin sons Marc and Gary, Gary’s wife Cheryl and her lifelong friend and cousin Gail (Hubbard) Velez.

Bobbie was a proud and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter: grandson Justin, his wife Whitney, and their daughter Charlotte; grandsons Joshua, Jacob, and granddaughter Lauren.

She truly appreciated nature and would visit Lake Arcadia daily to watch the various wildlife. She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, and spending time with her beloved husband and loyal dog, Buster. In her own words “The older I get, the more I realize it’s not about things, but love of God, country, family, and friends. “

Roberta will be laid to rest in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St Louis, MO on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:15 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in Roberta’s name.