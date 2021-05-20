Blake A. Hunt, 30

Obituary

Blake A. Hunt, age 30, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 in Camdenton.

Blake was born February 19, 1991 in Columbia, Missouri, the son of Alfred and Renee (Denny) Hunt.

On April 30, 2018, Blake was united in marriage to Jocelyn Doyle in Las Vegas, Nevada. They shared 3 wonderful years of marriage at the time of his passing.

Blake was self-employed in the construction business. In 2015, he was baptized at Myetta Baptist Church in Camdenton, Missouri. He enjoyed spending time outside hunting, mushroom hunting, camping, and kayaking. He also enjoyed playing basketball at church. His most treasured time was spent with his kids and his family. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend.

Blake is survived by his wife Jocelyn Hunt of the home; his son Gabriel Zayne Hunt; his daughter Lydia Brooke Hunt; and one baby on the way, due in November. He is also survived by his father Alfred Hunt of Macks Creek, Missouri; his mother Renee Holderby (Jack) of Macks Creek, Missouri; brother Brandon Hunt (Nicole Harlan) of Macks Creek, Missouri; sisters Brittany Stephens of Macks Creek, Missouri and Brooke Strohkirch (Aaron) of Camdenton, Missouri; and maternal grandmother Shirley Crain (Joe) of Macks Creek, Missouri; his second family, Lee Bunderson, who he considered a second mom; her son Jacob Longwell and wife Lisa; her daughter Jessica Gaus and husband Jessie; and her daughter Rachel Weinhaus and husband Dan, who have a daughter Alma Weinhaus.

Blake was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Kenneth Denny; paternal grandparents B.J. and Janie Hunt; sister-in-law Brooke Hunt; and niece Sharlott Emily Renee Hunt.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, May 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Macks Creek, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm prior to services at the funeral home.

Interment will follow services at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Macks Creek, Missouri. Memorial donations are suggested to the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Macks Creek, Missouri.