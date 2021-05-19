Margaret Ora Young, 86

Obituary

Margaret Ora Young, age 86, of Macks Creek, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at her home in Macks Creek.

Margaret was born on February 6, 1935 in Branch, Missouri, the daughter of Loyd Robert and Mary (Walton) Dawson. On October 28, 1951, Margaret was united in marriage to Von Duane Young Sr. in Roach, Missouri. They shared 69 years together at the time of her passing. Margaret was a longtime member of First Baptist Church.

For many years, she taught GA’s at the church. She enjoyed spending her time quilting, gardening, and cooking. She was active in the Branch Homemakers Club and also enjoyed spending time outdoors camping. She loved her family dearly and loved spending time with them.

Margaret is survived by her husband Von Duane Young Sr.; children Von D. Young Jr. and wife Diane of Macks Creek, Missouri, James Young and wife Mary Kay of Belton, Missouri, Charles E. Young and wife Karen of Independence, Missouri, and Janie Tesch of Osage Beach, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchild; sister Glessie Ray and husband Bernie of Lone Jack, Missouri; and many other relatives and friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Loyd and Mary Dawson; son Loyd Chester Young; and brothers Carl Dawson, Glen Dawson, Bill Dawson, and Gene Dawson.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Macks Creek, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will follow services at Macks Creek Cemetery in Macks Creek, Missouri.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lamb House in Camdenton, Missouri. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Macks Creek, Missouri