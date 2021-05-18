Charles Martin “Marty” Kempf, 83

Obituary

Charles Martin “Marty” Kempf, 83, died peacefully on May 6, 2021 at Riverdell Care Center, Boonville, Mo. after a long illness of Alzheimer’s.

Marty was born on February 4, 1938 to Wilbert Anthony Kempf and Mary Katherine Straub in Clear Creek, Mo.

Marty married Wanda Byler in 1960 and together they had three children in Boonville, Mo. He graduated from Boonville High School in 1956. Starting in 1960 Marty served four years in the Army Reserve.

He worked as a data processing (IT) manager and programmer for McGraw Edison in Boonville, Columbia College, Columbia, Mo. and Dickerson Wholesalers in Camdenton, Mo. Additionally he did independent accounts payable auditing for McKesson Corporation in Harrisonville, Arkansas. In 1979, Marty had the opportunity to move to the Lake of the Ozarks and take a job at Dickerson’s. He loved the lake, and lived in Camdenton for 40 years. He also loved to fish and was known for his bbq-ing and famous fish fries. Anyone who knew Marty appreciated his keen sense of humor and if they are lucky can remember one of his colorful jokes. He was lovingly cared for at Riverdell CC during the last 3 years of his life.

Survivors include: his three children, Cindy Kempf McGrail (Tim), Jefferson City, Mo, Lindy Kempf, Columbia, Mo and Curt Kempf, Laurie, Mo; five grandchildren, Tony McGrail (Jess), Danny McGrail (Sara), Beth McGrail Schwinke (Clay), Carly Kempf Rainey (Kyle), Brooke Kempf, four great grandsons, Maddox, Brooks, Miles and Otto, and his sister, Jayne Wessing, Pilot Grove, Mo and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gordon Kempf and his sister, Ruthie Mercer.

Visitation will be at Howard Funeral, Boonville, Mo from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 followed immediately by a Memorial Service. The memorial service will be live streamed on Howard Funeral Home’s Facebook page and website. There will be no graveside services. Memorials can be made to the Lions Eye Bank, 404 Portland St., Columbia, Mo. or Riverdell Care Center, Boonville, Mo. Online condolences may be left at www.howardfh.com.