Merle L. Harrison, 89

Obituary

Merle L. Harrison, age 89, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home in Sunrise Beach.

Merle was born August 28, 1930 in Springfield, Missouri to Albert and Blanche (Magill) Harrison. On October 12, 1952, Merle was united in marriage to Leanna Waln in McPherson, Kansas. They shared 67 years together at the time of his passing.

Merle was a United States Navy Veteran of the Korean War; he was an electrician mate on the Destroyer 445 USS Fletcher.

Merle worked for many years as an underwriter and personnel director for an insurance company. He was a past member, Chairman of the Board and Elder of Ridgeview Christian Church in Raytown, Missouri and later member, Board Chairman and Elder of Community Christian Church in Camdenton, Missouri. He was also a member of the American Legion Zack Wheat Post 624. He was a proud Eagle Scout. He loved the water and especially enjoyed canoeing, boating, camping and fishing. He also enjoyed wood working and provided countless hours of volunteer work for the church and Boy Scouts of America. Merle donated more than 25 gallons of blood for The Red Cross and Community Blood Bank. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Merle is survived by his wife, Leanna, of the home; sons, Jed, and wife, Courtney, of Overland Park, Kansas and Ron and wife, Jo, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; daughter, Lori June, and husband, Gary, of Springfield, Missouri; six grandchildren Matthew Harrison, Marc (Celsey) Harrison, Courtney June, Zachary June, Evan Harrison, and Brett Harrison.

Merle was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Blanche Harrison and his brother Alan Harrison.

A Celebration of Life with full military honors will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 am at Community Christian Church in Camdenton, Missouri. Memorial donations may be given to the Community Christian Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.