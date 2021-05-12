Brian Doerr, 52

Obituary

Brian, 52, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 7, 2021. Brian was born in Kingsville TX on September 9, 1968 to John and Mary Doerr, who proceeded him in death. Brian is survived by his wife Jennifer Patrickus Doerr, as well as, his brothers Kevin and Mike and sisters Rita and Shawnda. Brian enjoyed fishing and loved being outdoors. He was an avid woodworker. He loved driving and enjoyed time spent with his buddies at Heartland Landscaping.

Brian chose to be donated for research. A memorial will be held at St Anthony Catholic Church in Camdenton on Sunday May 23 at 1 p.m. Brian will be remembered by many people as leaving a legacy of kindness and strength.