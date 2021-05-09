Ted “Tattoo Ted” A. Nelson, 72

Obituary

Ted “Tattoo Ted” A. Nelson, age 72, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Ted was born November 18, 1948 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Bing and Dorothy Nelson.

On June 19, 2005, Ted was united in marriage to Janice Braeckeveldt in Lake Ozark, Missouri.

Ted was a tattoo artist at Lake of the Ozarks for 28 years, known as Tattoo Ted. He had a career of 50 years tattooing all over the US. He was a talented guitar and drum player and played for Loretta Lynn for a time. He loved motorcycles and show cars and even raced sprint cars. He was a loving husband and friend.

Ted is survived by his wife Janice Nelson of Eldon, Missouri; step-son Brian Swanson of Texas; grandchild Blake Swanson; family member Kenny Lathrop; and his dog Cushie.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents Bing and Dorothy Nelson. No services are scheduled at this time.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.