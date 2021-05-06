Billie Jo Lahay, 94

Obituary

This is to announce the end of a great life!

Billie Jo Lahay, 94, of Laurie, Missouri, passed away on May 5, 2021 on her own terms. She beat smoking Salem, drinking Budweiser, raising 4 rowdy boys and covid19 but could not outlast father time. Her legacy will live on through her family and friends and through the stories they share about her and how she dealt with life. Her nieces and nephews loved coming to her house where they could run freely and have fun! She had an amazing ability to remember numbers (phone, addresses, dates, etc.) and details behind them up until the day she died. Her innate ability to make people feel important brought joy to everyone her life touched. This, she will always be remembered for.

Billie was born on September 17, 1926, to Nell (Whittle) and Urse Wallace (Wallis) in St. Louis. She is a 1944 graduate of McKinley High School.

She married the love of her life, Floyd J. Lahay in 1948, after a whirlwind romance. A year later, the first of 4 boys was born, Steven (Georgia) followed by Jeffery (Melinda) then Kevin (Linda) and then Bruce (Elaine). Her heart has been aching for her Floyd since his passing in 2014, but they have now been reunited and she is happy again. Her dedication and love for her family was an example for her children and everyone to follow.

She is survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, an infant brother, Jack and her 3 sisters, Imogene, Betty and Jane.

She will be missed but not forgotten!

A visitation will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie on Monday, May 10th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Floyd. She was loved by all and will be missed by everyone.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House of Mid Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.