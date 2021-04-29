Sharon Jean Brown, 67

Obituary

Sharon Jean Brown, 67, passed away on April 10, 2021 at her home in Brumley, MO. As a loving wife, mother and sister, she devoted her life to caring for her family. Sharon cherished the special relationships that she had with each of her sisters and brother. She was very proud to be the mother of two wonderful sons and she treasured every moment with her grandchildren. Her summers were spent camping, fishing and tending her garden. Sharon always made sure that everyone was happy and felt loved.

Her kindness will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Roger Brown of Brumley, sons Danny Abbott (Christine) of Florence, MT and Chad Abbott (Jill) of Ottawa, KS, sisters Carrie Snow of Las Vegas, NV, Marilyn Burris of Lebanon, MO and Kathy Stickley of Lebanon, MO. She is survived by her grandchildren, Damen, Rylee, Haley, Ethan and Tyler. She is preceded in death by her father, her mother Barbara Robinett, sister Vivian Jennings and brother Rick Stickley.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Osage Beach, MO on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.