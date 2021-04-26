Russell “Gene” Eugene Stanfield, 48

Obituary

Russell “Gene” Eugene Stanfield, age 48, of Roach, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Gene was born July 31, 1972 in Columbia, Missouri, the son of James and Sandy (Osborn) Stanfield.

Gene was an outdoors man. He loved hunting, fishing, and boating. Gene loved coaching his kid’s sports teams. Gene was a loving father, son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who know and love him.

Gene is survived by his children Hunter, Brenner, and Shaylea Stanfield of Linn Creek, Missouri; his mother Sandy Wise and step-dad Ira of Yuma, Arizona; his father James Stanfield and his companion Jean Black of Slater, Missouri; his brother Thurman Stanfield and wife Johna of Camdenton, Missouri; his sisters Rebecca Vernon and husband Dustin of Eldon, Missouri and Tammy Bartel and husband David of Macon, Missouri; paternal grandfather Wayne Stufflebean of Brookfield, Missouri; and many other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 4:00 – 6:30 pm, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Stanfield Children’s Fund; an account has been set up at Central Bank Lake of the Ozarks.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.

Published on April 27, 2021