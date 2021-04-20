Nicholas William Pardee, 26

Nicholas William Pardee was born on September 6, 1994 in Independence, Missouri. He departed this life on April 15, 2021, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Nick was a 2013 graduate of Camdenton High School where he was a member of the choir and very active in the community theater for many years. He married his one true love, Bailey Maddix, on February 1, 2017. Nick was a true artist at heart, a man of many skills. He earned a black belt in Taekwondo by the age of eleven. He spent countless hours perfecting his many magic tricks. He was a masterful musician, and a beautiful vocalist. Thanks to his music teacher, mentor and lifelong friend, Nancy, Nick could easily pick up any tune on several instruments. Music was a focal point in Nick’s life since he was a small child. He was a talented artist who loved sharing his artwork with others in the form of tattoos. Nick loved to learn and always wanted to know how to do things. From heating and cooling to knitting, cell phone repair, home remodels, computer repair and electrical wiring- to name a few, Nick learned just enough about some things to get himself into trouble at times! Nick’s greatest accomplishment in life was being a father. Lyrik was, without a doubt, the absolute love of his life. This shone through brightly in how he cared for his son every day of his life. Nick had a kind soul and a caring heart and had a special ability of making all of those around him feel happy and loved. The void that Nick leaves for his family and friends is vast and he will be forever missed.

Nick is survived by his wife, Bailey and son, Lyrik, of the home and his step-daughter Avery Willis; his parents, Todd Pardee, Independence Missouri and Troy and Kristy Wormsley, Sunrise Beach, Missouri; his grandparents, James and Lena Reynolds, Independence Missouri, Jim and Tebby Coffer, Stockton Missouri and Don and Marlene Wormsley of Gravois Mills, Missouri; his brothers and very best friends, Anthony Pardee (Candace), Springfield, Missouri, Nathen Pardee, Gladstone, Missouri and Jacob Wormsley, Sunrise Beach, Missouri and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

Funeral Services for Nick will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie, Missouri. A rosary will begin at 11:00 am., Wednesday at the church with a visitation beginning at noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to contribute donations to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or Autism Awareness.

