George L. Hammerstone, 78

George L. Hammerstone, age 78, of Osage Beach, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 in Osage Beach.

George was born January 29, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of George F. and Mildred (McCafferty) Hammerstone.

George was married to the love of his life Mary Kelleher on November 29, 1963 in Monsanto, Illinois. They sharded 57 wonderful year together.

George enjoyed many things in life, some of which were cars and fishing. He also enjoyed to sit and relax watching his favorite western movies. His favorite kind of food was mexican food. George was a hard worker and enjoyed his work. He was a dedicated family man and friend. He will be missed by all who know him.

George is survived by his wife Mary Hammerstone of the home; sons Chris Hammerstone and wife Diane of Fulton, Missouri, Tim Hammerstone and wife Erin of Columbia, Missouri, and Mike Hammerstone and Heather of Osage Beach, Missouri; seven grandchildren; brother Denny Hammerstone and wife Lyn of St. Louis, Missouri; sister Esther St. Louis and husband Robert of Denning, New Mexico; and many other relatives and friends.

George was preceded in death by his parents George and Mildred Hammerstone; his son George Hammerstone; and two brothers Gary and David Hammerstone.

There is no service scheduled at this time.

Published on April 21, 2021