Donald (Don) Dean Roepe, 81

Obituary

Donald (Don) Dean Roepe was born June 1, 1939 in Alma, Missouri. His parents were Herbert Roepe and Fredonia Meyer Roepe. Don passed away, with family by his side, at his home in Camdenton, Missouri on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the age of 81.

Don was preceded in death by both of his parents, his brother, James (Jim) Roepe and his sister Joyce (Roepe) Green.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann (Jones) Roepe. They were married on July 1, 1960 in Odessa, Missouri. Barb and Don had one son, Michael. Michael and his wife Margaret, and his granddaughter, Marianne also survive and live in Camdenton, Missouri.

Don graduated with the class of 1957 from Odessa High School in Odessa, Missouri. As a young boy he took a job at a grocery store in Odessa. He soon became the Meat Manager. After marrying Barb, Don served in the Army Reserves from 1961-1965. Don held several different positions with various meat companies until an accident in 1976 forced his retirement. Don and Barb moved to the Lake of the Ozark area, from Excelsior Springs, Missouri, in 1978 spending most of their time boating, fishing, and enjoying the “Lake Life”. Don and Barb also enjoyed traveling and took many trips visiting relatives and sight-seeing.

Don lived a full and happy life with no regrets and will be missed by all those who knew him.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.

Published on April 20, 2021