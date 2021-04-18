James (Twig) Wedig, 70

Obituary

James (Twig) Wedig, age 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Lake Regional Hospital. His last days in his earthly home were spent surrounded by family, listening to both the Master’s Tournament and stories from past shenanigans (of which there are many). We take great comfort knowing that his eternal reward has begun. He rose in victory and is reunited with his beloved wife of 42 years, Patti.

Jim was born February 6, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois to George and Lorraine Wedig. He attended school from kindergarten through 8th grade at Santa Maria del Popolo in Mundelein, Illinois. He then attended Mundelein High School. He met and fell in love with Patti Harrington, and they were married on May 21, 1977. They shared many happy years together until her death on May 17, 2020. Jim and Patti opened their first JJ Twig’s restaurant in Lake Zurich, Illinois in 1984 and, as they say, the rest is history. This started a series of adventures and friendships that lasted throughout his life. Jim and Patti moved to the Lake of the Ozarks full time in 1998. He spent the last 23 years boating, golfing, being Papa to his 3 grandkids, and rooting for his beloved Cubs in Cardinal nation. Jim was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and Elks Lodge #2517.

Jim is survived by his two sons, Ryan (Megan) and Mark (Jill); three grandkids, Cohen, Samuel, and Cecelia; friend Deborah Schieferle; sister Jean Pettinger; brother Jeff Wedig; a brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Valerie Rescho; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Lorraine, a sister Joy, a brother-in-law Craig Pettinger, and his wife, Patti.

Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 12:00 pm at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.

Published on April 19, 2021