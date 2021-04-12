Mary Lou Stoner, 91

Obituary

Mary Lou Stoner, daughter of Delbert and Bonnie Cowen, was born July 4, 1929 and departed this life on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the age of 91. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Orval “Cotton” Stoner, married September 20, 1947; 3 granddaughters Michelle Campbell, Bethany Campbell, and Marissa Hatmaker; 1 grandson Aaron Stoufer; 2 brothers; and 1 sister.

Mary is survived by her 6 children, Linda Eldridge of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, Barbara Stoufer of Stockton, Missouri, Kay Skinner, Wanda Campbell, Eldon Stoner, and Buzz Stoner all of Macks Creek, Missouri; 11 grandkids; and 24 great-grandkids. She is also survived by 2 sisters Marie Dibben and Willa Altis of Kansas City, Missouri.

Mary Lou was saved at the age of 17 and lived for the Lord praying for her family every day. She was a long time member of Mission Ridge Missionary Baptist Church and played the piano and sang and played the guitar until her health declined. She was the Christian example for the family, and they all loved her dearly. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and had many dear friends. She loved being outdoors, taking walks and planting a garden when she was in better health. Our family prayer warrior is at peace singing joyfully in heaven. Her voice and enthusiastic piano playing always filled the church with warmth and she is now reunited with her family already gone. Mary will be dearly missed, and we will all treasure the many wonderful memories she has created for her family.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Macks Creek Cemetery. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Macks Creek, Missouri prior to services.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Macks Creek, Missouri.

Published on April 13, 2021