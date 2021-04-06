Jack L. Schaumburg, 90

Obituary

Jack L. Schaumburg, age 90, passed peacefully to heaven at Lake Regional Health System on Friday, April 2, 2021 surrounded by his wife and sons. A private family burial service was held on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Lake Memorial Garden. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, April 17, 2021, 10:00 AM at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Lake Ozark, Missouri. A visitation with the family will precede the service at 9:00 AM.

Jack was born on May 25, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri to Justus and Ruth Marie Schaumburg. On July 2, 1963 he married Ruth Hollman, who preceded him in death. On January 6, 2001, he married Suzanne Klingenberg. They were blessed with 20 wonderful, happy years together.

After his military service in the U.S. Airforce, he worked until his retirement in 1990 for Essmueller Co., starting as a machinist and retiring as their top sales representative. His love of the lake led him to purchase property in 1956. He built a permanent residence in 1977 and lived there for the remainder of his life.

His faith and love of the Lord led him to help in the growth of two Lutheran churches in the lake area, Hope Lutheran Chapel and Christ the King Lutheran Church, serving on many building committees, boards and as an Elder. He spent his retirement years traveling to all reaches of the United States, to many National Parks to see the beauty God created. His love of Dixieland Jazz music led him to meet people from all over and he served as President of the Lake Ozark Jazz Society until 2020.

Along with his wife Suzanne Schaumburg, he is survived by two sons Tim (Joni) Schaumburg and Ken (Linda) Schaumburg, and stepdaughter Karen (Tim) Bauer. Grandchildren include Mark (Sadie) Schaumburg, Lauren Schaumburg, Kasey (Max) Hammock, Abby Schaumburg and Adam Schaumburg. Step grandchildren are Kate (Phil) Hoeppner, Kyle (Dana) Borgstadt, Kari (Adam) Beck, Brian Nierman and Sarah Nierman. Great grandchildren are Layla and Lincoln Schaumburg, Hannah and Henry Hoeppner, Cora, Caroline, and Camile Beck.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruth Schaumburg, and stepson Tony Nierman.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church or Lutheran Family and Children Services.

Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.

Published on April 07, 2021