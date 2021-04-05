James (Jim) F. Chandler, 84

Obituary

James (Jim) F. Chandler of Linn Creek died on March 29, 2021 at Lake Regional Hospital.

Born in 1937 in Horton, Kansas, Jim graduated from Camdenton High School in Camdenton, Missouri. Jim was married to Dorothy (Cutler) Chandler for sixty-one years.

After high school graduation, Jim spent twenty years in the United States Navy, followed by twenty years working in the engineering department at Marriott’s Tan-Tar-A Resort. Upon retiring from Tan-Tar-A, Jim has spent the last twenty-plus years as an independent contractor/electrician handling a variety of projects around the local area. Jim was an active member with the local Habitat for Humanity organization volunteering his time and talent on over twelve houses in the area.

Jim was an avid reader and a story-telling enthusiast. Jim sailed on seven different ships during his time in the Navy, including a start with the USS Iowa and a stint on the USS Kitty Hawk. His military years allowed him trips to several places including Guantanamo Bay, Rio De Janeiro, Athens, Greece, The Rock of Gibraltar, Israel, Japan, and England. One of his cruises included crossing the Arctic Circle less than sixty days after crossing the equator.

Jim is survived by his two sons; James Frederick the second and his wife Terri from Anitioch, California and Ralph Dale and his wife Karen from Converse, Texas; his daughter Lori Lynn and her husband Darren from Normal, Illinois. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Irvine from Klamath Falls, Oregon. Jim truly loved his family and was very proud of each one of them. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Ruby Chandler, and his grandson, James F. Chandler the third.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 7 at 10:00 am at Allee Holman-Howe Funeral Home with burial in Dale Blair Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 6 from 5 to 7 pm at Allee Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Camdenton. Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Zack Wheat American Legion Post #624, or St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital, and may be mailed to the funeral home at 15 Clint Avenue, Camdenton, Missouri 65020. Online condolences may be made at www.alleeholmanhowe.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.

Published on April 06, 2021