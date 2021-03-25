Ronald Gilbert Kinnison, 60

Ronald Gilbert Kinnison, age 60, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Ronald was born March 18, 1961 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Ronald Kinnison and Lynne (Kirchhoefer) Kinnison. He is the oldest of 3 children, brother to Mike (Gail) Kinnison and Laura (Kinnison) Hargate. Ron graduated from Rosary High School in North St. Louis in 1979 and went on to attend UMSL.

Ron is survived by his wife Lisa (Sheets) Kinnison; his 6 children Alexa (Josh), Courtney (Bob), Tyler (Casie) Reidy, Matthew Kinnison, Karli Kinnison, and Riley Kinnison. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren Gabe, Thalia, Addison, and Kingsley; and several nieces and nephews.

Ron moved to the lake in 1993. He successfully oversaw the opening of the Wal-Mart SuperCenter in Osage Beach where he was the General Manager for over 10 years. He was a previous board member of the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, a previous member of the Rotary Club, and current Assistant Store Director of Dierbergs. Ron was a big part of the lake community and enjoyed making others happy.

Ron loved snow skiing, water skiing, and boating. He was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Blues, and many other sports teams. He loved making others laugh and he loved spending time with family and friends. Ron will be missed by many.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Ozark, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Friday, March 26, 2021 at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Osage Beach, Missouri. The family will also welcome friends for visitation prior to services from 10:00 - 11:00 am, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the church.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Ron Kinnison Memorial Fund at Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks.

Published on March 26, 2021