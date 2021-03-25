Lawrence Leroy "Larry" Potts, 89

Obituary

Lawrence Leroy "Larry" Potts, age 89, of Laurie, Missouri passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Laurie Care Center in Laurie, Missouri.

Larry was born August 16, 1931 in Alamosa, Colorado, the son of Mabel (Dunnington) and Clifford Potts.

He moved to Gallatin, Missouri in his high school years, where he graduated from Gallatin High School and attended Central State of Fayetteville. Larry served in the Army Reserves for four years. Larry and Delories (Roseman) was married on September 6, 1952 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

He worked for Woodward Construction Company for many years as a cabinet maker/carpenter and a member of the Carpenters Union. Larry was a member of the Masonic Lodge, 3rd degree Mason.

After retirement, they moved to the Lake of the Ozarks where he enjoyed fishing and playing cards. He became a member of the Lions until it closed, and now belongs to the Elks.

Larry is survived by his wife Delories of 68 years, daughter Debbie Seigler and husband Dave, son Larry Potts and wife Dawn and daughter Patty Phillips and husband Chuck, 8 grandchildren: Michael Seigler, Janelle Hizer, Mark Seigler, Jenni Kulzer, Kristen Verdi, Makila Hennig, Allison Bearden, and CJ Phillips, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 niece Roxanne.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Mabel and Clifford Potts, his sister Jeannean Laird, and granddaughter Lesley Potts.

Visitation will be held at the Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church, Laurie, Missouri on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm following visitation at the church.

Private Graveside Service for family members will be at Mount Moriah in Kansas City, Missouri.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.

Published on March 26, 2021