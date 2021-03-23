Albert Ordell Jones, 93

Obituary

Albert Ordell Jones was born on March 31, 1927 in Montreal Missouri to Fred and Eula Jones. He was the youngest of two sons and missed his ninety-fourth birthday by eleven days. He attended school in both Camden and Laclede counties.

In 1945 he joined the Army, achieving the rank of Quartermaster Sgt serving in Paris in WWII. After his discharge, he returned to Camden county and bought his first farm, and raised cattle with his Dad. In 1948, he moved to Peoria, Ill and began work at Caterpillar. While working there, he met Norma Burger the love of his life. They married in 1950. In 1956, the lure of farm life brought him back to Missouri and in 1959, he moved his family into the house where he would spend the rest of his days. In 1964, Ordell conducted his first auction.

He cried sales for thirty-four years, never raising his prices and he had the first Auctioneer License issued in Camden County by Leo Marler. His personality and quick wit quickly made his weekend auctions the “place to be” whether you were buying or not. A major highlight was getting to go on an Honor Flight with his son Charles. At the age of ninety-three, he partnered with Scott, his grandson in law, to own cattle again. Pictures of the cows and baby calves brought him immense joy in his last days.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his two wives, Norma Jones and Robin Jones; his daughter Connie and his brother, Malcolm Jones.

Ordell is survived by his three children, Charles Hudson, Kathy Charlton and Jan Cox; five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; his special companion, Max the wonderdog; his special friend Estelle Galloway; his caregiver, Rose Mack; and many other relatives and friends.

His independent spirit and stubborn streak, did not surprise his family, nor did opening an antique shop at the age of 90.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri. Viewing hours for Wednesday, March 24, 2021 will be from 12 noon till 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service, Thursday in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Hugo Cemetery and left at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.alleeholmanhowe.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.

Published on March 24, 2021