Florence D. Stark, 90

Florence D. Stark, known fondly as “Flo”, after reaching the milestone of 90 years, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Flo was born August 18, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri to Frederick Bauer and Ava (Crisel) Bauer.

Flo was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Stark, daughter Linda Joy Stark, her mother, father, and brother.

Flo moved from St. Louis to Lake of the Ozarks with her husband Bob after a very distinguished career in the aerospace industry. Flo loved working in her flower gardens and being involved with several clubs. One thing she truly loved was her time spent as a volunteer at Lake Regional Hospital, where she was loved by patients, visitors, and staff alike. Flo deeply cared about and supported many local and national nonprofit organizations. Family and friends that were blessed to have known this remarkable, caring lady will share a feeling of loss, but mostly they will share fond memories of the time spent with her.

Inurnment will be held at Park Lawn Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

Inurnment will be held at Park Lawn Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

Published on January 11, 2021