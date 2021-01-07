Francis Wayne Sweatt, 91

Francis Wayne Sweatt, son of Charles and Edith (Hillhouse) Sweatt, was born April 13, 1929 in Stoutland, Missouri. He departed this life Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in his home at the age of ninety-one years.

On April 17, 1948, Wayne was united in marriage to Ruby Shumate and to this union four children were born.

He is survived by his wife Ruby; children: John Sweatt (Linda), Kaye Carroll, Mary Offutt (Paul), and Richard Sweatt (Sharon); ten grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; his nieces, and a host of other family and many friends.

At the age of eighteen, Wayne was saved at the Myetta Missionary Baptist Church. He was a charter member of the Decaturville Missionary Baptist Church, where he also served as a Deacon.

Wayne worked for a number of years as an auto mechanic and taught Auto Mechanics at the Lake Career and Technical Center for nineteen years. He also drove a school bus for the Camdenton R-III School District. He drove the same bus route for twenty-three years and during that time he also drove the varsity basketball and football teams to countless away games.

Wayne was an avid Laker Football fan and for many years he could be found standing on the sidelines cheering on the Lakers.

Wayne was active in his community and served as a charter member of the Camdenton Ambulance District for three years. He also served on the Camdenton R-III School Board for thirteen years. During his tenure he was instrumental in getting the bond issue passed for the new Camdenton High School, as well as the expansions at the Hurricane Deck and Osage Beach Elementary Schools.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, January 11, 2021 in the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Camdenton. Visitation will be from noon until time of service Monday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Richland, Missouri.

Memorial donations may be made to the Decaturville Missionary Baptist Church and mailed to the funeral home at 15 Clint Ave., Camdenton, Mo 65020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.

Published on January 08, 2021