Jean Held & Ross Spencer

Jean Held & Ross Spencer passed away peacefully after spending twenty years together. Jean was the daughter of Carl Rosen & June (Dorcy) Gallamore. Ross was the son of Fred & Nadine (Reinking) Spencer.

Jean & Ross were preceded in passing by their parents; Jean’s brother, Bill Gallamore; and Ross’ son, Shawn Spencer. They are survived by two children, Molly & husband Brian Bolz and John Held III; five grandchildren, Brandon & wife Elizabeth Hargrave, Denton & wife Michelle Hargrave, Taylor Held, Brittany & husband Justin Murdock and Megan Held; and four great-grandchildren, Levi Alexander, Eliza Hargrave, Evelynn Hargrave and Ayla Hargrave. Together they also leave behind several friends and other family members who will all truly miss them.

Jean was raised in California where her daughter, Molly was born. When Molly was at an early age, Jean moved to St. Louis, Missouri where her parents resided. While in St. Louis she was united in marriage to John Held II. Together they enjoyed their time traveling across the country before settling down at the Lake of the Ozarks in 1986. Ross was an avid Camdenton Laker fan. He could always be found in the seats at the 50-yard line of every home football game.

He could be found each morning enjoying breakfast at RJ’s diner in Camdenton. He truly loved to spend time outdoors and had the dream of owning a cabin in the woods. Jean & Ross were neighbors that found love at first sight in the early 2000’s. Companionship was a virtue at which they lived by and were truly happiest while in each other’s company.

Together they enjoyed going to fairs & carnivals, thrifting, and playing board games. They both loved their animals, which in the beginning brought them together when Jean was caught feeding Ross’ cats.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home. A visitation will take place prior to the funeral from 1:00-2:00 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home.

Published on January 06, 2021