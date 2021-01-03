Harry Perkins, III, 73

Harry Perkins, III, age 73, passed away December 25, 2020 of complications associated with Covid-19.

He was born October 29, 1947 in Des Moines, IA to Harry Jr. and Ann Perkins. Harry graduated from Dowling High School in 1966. He attended Creighton University and graduated BSBA in 1970 and graduated Drake University Law School in 1973. He was a partner of the Patterson Law Firm from 1973 to retirement in January 2018. During his 45 year career he practiced in Civil Litigation and Trial Law which he thoroughly enjoyed. Harry was a member of the American Bar Association, the Federation of Insurance Council and the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers.

Harry married his high school sweetheart, Nancy, on June 6th, 1970. They lived in Clive, Iowa and had three wonderful children John, Carrie and Katie. He treasured his family who meant the world to him. He loved spending time golfing, boating, hiking and relaxing with family and friends. He also enjoyed spending his winters in Palm Desert.

Harry is survived by his wife of 50 years Nancy and his three children: John Perkins of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan; Carrie Livingston of Los Angeles, California and Katie Komenda (Drew) of Prairie Village, Kansas. He is also survived by seven wonderful grandchildren, Baird and Molly of Grosse Point Farms, MI, Madeline Rose and Graham of Los Angeles, CA, Colin, Sam and Harry of Prairie Village, KS; his sister Vickie Wagner (Al), of Stuart, Florida; his brother Michael Perkins (Lynn), of West Des Moines, IA; as well as four nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry Jr. and Ann Perkins, and his sister Patricia Purvis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or Autism Speaks.

Mass of Christian Service will be held Tuesday, January 5th, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:30 am with the Service following at 10:30 am. Internment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS following the service.

If you are unable to attend you can view the service at: https://www.stannpv.org/harryperkins

Published on January 04, 2021