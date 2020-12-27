Oscar A.J. Trost, 88

Oscar A.J. Trost, age 88, of Laurie, passed away Wednesday, December 24, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Care Center in Versailles. He was born May 23, 1932, in Burksville, Illinois, a son of the late Arnold and Arlena (Mueller) Trost.

On June 12, 1954, he was united in marriage to his surviving wife, Margaret Jane (Dorsey) Trost.

Oscar was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served in the Korean Conflict.

He was a member of the Local 534 serving as the head meat cutter at Kroger for over forty years.

When his sons were young, Oscar was active in Boy Scouts. Most recently, he was a member of the Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church in Laurie and the American Legion Zack Wheat Post 624 in Sunrise Beach. He was an active member of the Osage Community Elks Lodge 2705 in Laurie, where he was awarded Elk of the Year. In addition to his wife Margaret Jane, he is survived by his sons, Daniel Trost of St. Louis, Missouri and Robert Trost and wife Deb of Highland, Illinois; grandchildren, Jacob Trost, Cole Trost and Mackenzie Trost; several nieces, nephews and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Arnold Trost and his sisters, Norma Murphy, Ruth Strayhorn and Dorothy Kempf.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Monday, at the Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church in Laurie. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, at the church with Pastor Tim Lee officiating. Graveside services will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Laurie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring at the Osage Community Elks Lodge 2705 in Laurie In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Osage Community Elks Lodge 2705, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.

Published on December 28, 2020