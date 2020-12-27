H.E. “Ed” Simpson, 94

H.E. “Ed” Simpson of Macks Creek, Missouri, and Lenexa, Kansas, passed peacefully on December 21, 2020, after contracting COVID-19.

Ed was born into humble surroundings on August 2, 1926, the first of 10 children to Rich and Ruby Simpson of Light, Arkansas.

Ed served honorably in the Pacific Theater in World War II, and was part of the Allied occupation of Japan at Nagasaki.

Upon his return to the United States, Ed married Zuline Simpson on January 10, 1948. Although he and Zuline quickly began a family, for a time Ed followed his dream of playing professional baseball in the cactus leagues. Zuline noted that while Ed certainly had the talent … especially with a bat … for professional baseball, he could not stand being away from her and his small daughter Sandra. He soon realized home was where he would rather be.

Back in Arkansas, Ed immediately enrolled in Arkansas State, thanks in part to the GI Bill, where he studied education and played first base for the varsity baseball team. Zuline quickly followed him into the classroom.

A lifelong educator, Ed served as a teacher, administrator and coach in Missouri for 35 years. After retirement, Ed worked as a gentleman farmer in Macks Creek until his second retirement in 2016. In 2016 Ed retired for a second time when he and Zuline sold the last of the cattle and equipment and moved to a retirement community in the Kansas City area.

Ed Simpson is survived by his wife of 72 years, Zuline, children Sandra (Greg) Walton of Colorado, Terry (Sandie) Simpson of Mississippi, Tony (Julie) Simpson of Kansas and Todd (Michelle) Simpson of Arizona. His legacy includes a number of grandchildren and great-grand children who adored visiting the farm and Papa Ed! He was preceded in death by his parents, a number of siblings and family members, and his loving daughter Kellye Ann who forever left an empty space in his heart.

Ed’s wishes were to be cremated with his ashes remaining with Zuline. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

Published on December 28, 2020