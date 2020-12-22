Sharon Lee Saab, 73

Sharon Lee Saab, daughter of Frank and Fannie (Novak) Holtzman, was born March 1, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri. She departed this life Sunday, December 20, 2020 in her home at the age of seventy-three years, nine months, and nineteen days.

On December 20, 1974, Sharon was united in marriage to the love of her life, George Saab, and to this union three children were born.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George, on December 13, 2007; and a brother, Burton Holtzman.

Sharon is survived by her children; Michelle Saab and fiancé Neil Thomas, of Austin, Texas, Joseph Saab and wife Kim, of Camdenton, Missouri, and Jaime Rehmsmeyer and husband Rob, of Blue Springs, Missouri; her grandchildren, Andrew Rehmsmeyer, Carter, Lillian, and Hudson Saab; a brother, Myron Holtzman, of St. Charles, Missouri; a sister, Elaine Goldenberg, of Overland Park, Kansas; her closest and dearest friend, Joan Lehumth, of St. Louis, Missouri; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Sharon grew up in St. Louis and was a graduate of University City High School. She had an illustrious career in real estate and was the first female loan officer in the state of Missouri. She and George moved to the Lake of the Ozarks region in 1989 and were owners of many successful businesses in the area throughout the years. In 2015, Sharon moved to Lee’s Summit and remained there until her passing.

Sharon was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching Kansas City Chiefs football. Her family was very important to her and she cherished the time spent with them.

A private graveside service will be held at Allee Memorial Gardens for immediate family. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and can be mailed to Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home at 15 Clint Ave., Camdenton, Mo 65020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.

Published on December 23, 2020