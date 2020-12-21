Sylvia Maxine (Higdon) Alford, 85

Sylvia Maxine (Higdon) Alford was born June 16, 1935 to Narva and Charles (Scott) Higdon in a two-story farmhouse in Higdon, MO.

Sylvia was first united in marriage to Bob Hendrix. To this union, two children were born. Moving the family to St. Louis, Sylvia worked as a secretary in Clayton until relocating to Springfield, MO, where she served as the head of finance and insurance for new boat sales at Bass Pro. Single for many years, she met Dale Alford as he was there boat shopping. He didn’t end up buying the boat, but he got Sylvia instead.

Sylvia loved nothing more than listening to her amazing collection of cd’s, meeting and making new friends, visiting with old friends and having good conversations with interesting people from all walks of life. Oh, and finding a good bargain on QVC! You could always count on her to be beautifully dressed, perfectly accessorized and in full make-up. One of her favorite sayings was, “Don’t let today be a waste of lip-stick.”

She loved her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids and enjoyed sharing pieces of her extensive jewelry collection when they came to visit. Sylvia left this earth on December 19, 2020 after struggling with health issues and will be missed daily by all who knew her. Her family will remember her with love and laughter each time we gather.

Sylvia is survived by her brother, Chuck (Ann) Higdon of Strafford, MO, daughter Debbie (Mike) Wright of Montreal, MO, son Bob Hendrix and (fiancée Linda Smoot) of Norwood, MO, grandchildren Nicole (Mason) Roam and Lindsey Wright (Leon Copeland) of Camdenton, MO, Danny (Kallie) Lamport and Jessica (Cody) Phillips of Sedalia, MO and Cody (Chelsea) Hendrix of Belton, MO and nine Great grandchildren

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dale, and two grandchildren, Kayla and Michael Hendrix.

Visitation will be held at Allee Holman Howe in Camdenton, MO on Tuesday, December 22 from 2-4:00 followed by a graveside service on Wednesday, December 23 at noon in Higdon, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Kid’s Harbor in Osage Beach, MO.

Published on December 22, 2020