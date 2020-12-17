Olabell Wilson, 87

Olabell Wilson, was born, February 14, 1933 in Greenwood, Missouri. She departed this life, Monday, December 14, 2020, in Lake Regional Hospital, at the age of eighty-seven years.

On August 9, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri, she was united in marriage to, Burlie Joe Wilson.

Survivors include her three children, Jeff Wilson of Montreal, Missouri and the mother of his children, Brenda Tribble of Macks Creek, Missouri, Becky Carroll and husband Tom of Montreal, Missouri and Billy Wilson and wife Wanda of Osage Beach, Missouri; six grandchildren, Kenny Carroll and wife Naia of Camdenton, Mandy Carroll of Montreal, Jeffrey Wilson and wife Lori of Montreal, Jacob Wilson and wife Ashley of Iberia, Travis Wilson and wife Jennifer of Camdenton and Wade Wilson of Camdenton; nineteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

Olabell grew up in the Kansas City, Missouri. After she and Burlie were married, they moved Burlie’s family farm in Montreal. Born as a city girl, Olabell was self-taught in many things and quickly became accustomed to the country life, but she always remained a lady. She was a devoted homemaker for many years where she raised her children before going to work at the Gun Club. Olabell worked at the gun club for many years until her retirement in 1999.

Olabell had accepted Christ as her Savior and in the recent years had attended New Beginnings Baptist Church and Brumley Christian Church.

In her earlier years, she was a member of the PTA and later became a member of the Missouri Trap Shooters Association and the American Trap Shooters Association. She was a member of the Camden County Republican Club and was Inducted into the Missouri Trap Shooters Hall of Fame in 2002.

She loved eating Ice Cream and gambling and in her spare time enjoyed going to Las Vegas and the river boat casinos. She had a passion for dancing and was proud to have voted for Donald Trump twice. The time she cherished the most was time spent with her family and many friends.

Funeral services will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 6:30 p.m in the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home with Visitation from 5:30 p.m. until service time Thursday in the funeral home. Public viewing hours will be from 8:00 am until time of visitation Thursday in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Missouri Trap Shooters for the Missouri Youth Fund and left at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.alleeholmanhowe.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri

Published on December 17, 2020