Nancy Ann Porschen, 76

Nancy Ann Porschen, of Lake Ozark, Mo passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Austin, Texas at the age of 76. She is admired by many as an influential, successful woman and adored for her positive attitude and tenacity for living a full life.

Nancy is partner and wife to the late Raymond A Porschen Jr; the cherished mother of Raymond A. Porschen III, Christie P. (Patrick) Acton and Ryan J. (Amanda) Porschen; loving grandmother to Alex C. Porschen, Hamilton R. Porschen, Helena R. Porschen, Holland L. Porschen and Maxwell E. Acton; dear sister of the late Carla R. and Elmer J. Schenk, and daughter of the late Steve A. and Josephine L Brunnert; she is a dedicated aunt, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law and friend to so many.

Ray and Nancy lived life on their terms, starting with their elopement to Alton, IL. Their family grew in their hometown of St. Louis but after vacationing at the Lake of the Ozarks for years, in 1983, they followed their heart, and moved their three children to the lake permanently. Nancy continued her career as a real estate broker in the lake community, beginning with one office and one other sales agent. She eventually became a leader in the industry, building the business to four offices and 100+ sales agents. She was awarded top agent year-over-year and closed millions of dollars annually over her 40-year career.

Nancy's true gift was helping people find their perfect home. Later, Ray and Nancy went on to build custom spec homes and co-founded Ozark Future with Steve Repetto. They left a legacy of quality home building with over 29 lakefront spec houses on Lake of the Ozarks.

Nancy always made time for fun. She cherished time on the boat with friends and all the kids, strolling the beach in Florida, family vacations to Mexico and winning, with luck always on her side, at a good hand of poker. Nancy's mantra was that "Life is short, wear your party pants."

Services: For the safety of loved ones during Covid-19, the family will hold a private burial with immediate family at Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis next to Ray. A celebration of life reflecting Nancy's true style will be held when we can all celebrate.

The family wishes for contributions to be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at theaftd.org and/or in support of Nancy's love for animals at The Humane Society at humanesociety.org. Services under the direction of Hughes Funeral Alternatives, LLC in St. Louis, Missouri.

Published on December 17, 2020