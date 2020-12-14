Winnefred Pauline McGuire, 82

Winnefred Pauline McGuire, daughter of John and Tressie Allen, was born on July 18, 1938 and she departed this life December 9, 2020, at the age of 82 years. Pauline will be in-state for viewing from 5-7pm, Friday, December 11 at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home,214 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Lawson, MO. Saturday, December 12 a visitation will be held from 1-2pm at Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, 15 Clint Ave, Camdenton, MO. with service following. Burial will be at Mt. Horeb Cemetery, Camdenton, MO.

She was born and raised in Eldridge, Missouri. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her, and the memories she created will be cherished by many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert “Dub” McGuire; 2 daughters, Shirley Ann and Mary Elizabeth; 3 brothers, Albert, Johnny and Billie; 4 sisters, Clysta, Lois, Ollie and Catherine; grandson, Jeremy; and great-great granddaughter, Westlynn.

Pauline is survived by 4 children, Chester McGuire of Rayville, MO., Carol Novak of Lawson, MO., Linda Richardson and her husband, Bill of Rayville, MO., and Donna Stafford and her husband, Jim of Kansas City, MO.’ seventeen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and eleven great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements: Bross & Spidle Funeral Home Lawson 816-296-0097

Published on December 15, 2020