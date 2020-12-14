Betty Lou Strolberg, 91

On November 28, 2020, we heard heaven needed another great cook so at the age of 91 God called Betty Lou Strolberg to a higher order.

Prior to her new assignment, she resided briefly at Brunswick Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Brunswick, Missouri and prior to that she resided in Jefferson City and Camdenton, Missouri. Betty was born in Detroit, Michigan March 20, 1929 and was the daughter of John and Marie Rudek. She was raised during the great depression in North Minneapolis, Minnesota where she graduated from high school and attended technical school.

On September 23, 1953 she married Marvin Strolberg whom she believed at the time was a supreme ‘catch.’ Betty and Marvin lived in a variety of towns and cities in Minnesota moving often for Marv’s career. Once her children were raised Betty and Marvin retired (said loosely) in Camdenton, Missouri – Lake of the Ozarks. This next chapter is where she found a true home and many years of happiness. At the lake, Betty hit the ground running actively volunteering for more than thirty years at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She volunteered at the LAMB House, delivered Meals on Wheels, and served as President for the Lake Area Arts Council. When she slowed down enough to enjoy their lovely lake home, she was the consummate cook and hostess who thoroughly enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Twice a day she walked her dog and usually a bevy of other dogs around the neighborhood isle. She tirelessly raked leaves, planted flowers, and looked out for an elderly neighbor lady. In addition, Betty dearly loved all her grandchildren (I think she loved them more than she loved us!) and took much pride in just being grandma. Betty was a hard-working woman who seldom slowed down and when she did, she felt guilty. She displayed a great sense of humor which got her through a lot of challenging times and was generous to a fault. She was fiercely independent, didn’t like being bossed around, and had a hard time accepting the help of others.

Betty is survived by her husband, Marvin; son Jeff Strolberg (Jean); daughters Denise Morris (Paul) and Elizabeth Page (Joe); one sister Jeanette Arenvik (Dick), brother Victor Rudek (Kay); and grandchildren; Lily Morris, Lydia, Margaret, John, William, and Anne Page. She was preceded in Death by her parents and sisters Irene Miller and Rachel Zettervall.

A celebration of the gift of Betty’s 91 years of active living will be held December 19th, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church located in Camdenton, Mo officiated by Pastor Dan Friberg. Memories and sentiments can be shared with her children via jpage@joepagelaw.com and dsmorris@q.com. Memorials can be made to Hometown Home Care Hospice, 101 Furr Street, Fayette, MO 65248.

Published on December 15, 2020